Huskers go cold, fall to Minnesota at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Nebraska went cold late in the second half and Minnesota connected on a season-high 15 three-pointers as the Husker women’s basketball team dropped a 76-71 decision to the visiting Golden Gophers on Tuesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska with her third consecutive double-double by scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with a career-high-tying 12 rebounds, but it was not enough to prevent the Huskers from suffering their first home loss of the season.

NU dropped to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, while Minnesota improved to 3-7 and 2-6 in the conference. Ashley Scoggin added a career-high-tying 16 points for the Husker backcourt, including four three-pointers. Scoggin’s final three came with 8:48 left in the third quarter after Nebraska opened the game 7-for-13 from long range in the first half. But the Big Red did not knock down another triple until Haiby’s second three of the game with 2.7 seconds left. By that point, Minnesota had control of the outcome.

