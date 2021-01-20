Advertisement

LPD: $3,000 worth of computer equipment stolen from business

(Station)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen from an East Lincoln business.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to IT Computers, on the corner of 66th and O Streets, after a neighboring business called 911 because they noticed a window at the business was broken.

LPD said employees were contacted and surveillance video shows two people broke in around 2 a.m. wearing clothing that covers their faces.

Officers said the two suspects grabbed a large amount of computer equipment.

LPD estimates the damage around $200 and the overall loss is $3,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor in intensive care
Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased

Latest News

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action
City says to expect delays on vaccine registration site
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Matthew
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet