LPD: $3,000 worth of computer equipment stolen from business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen from an East Lincoln business.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to IT Computers, on the corner of 66th and O Streets, after a neighboring business called 911 because they noticed a window at the business was broken.

LPD said employees were contacted and surveillance video shows two people broke in around 2 a.m. wearing clothing that covers their faces.

Officers said the two suspects grabbed a large amount of computer equipment.

LPD estimates the damage around $200 and the overall loss is $3,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

