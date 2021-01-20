Advertisement

Mahomes practices, status unclear for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn’t say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step.

Courtesy: Associated Press

Most Read

After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor in intensive care
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased

Latest News

Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.
Nebraska Wesleyan basketball games postponed
Stivrins, Sun named to preseason All-Big Ten Team
Minnesota made 15 three-pointers en route to a win over Nebraska.
Huskers go cold, fall to Minnesota at home
Nebraska falls to Minnesota
Nebraska falls to Minnesota