Mild and breezy for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved through Nebraska and that means a breezy and mild Wednesday is expected. Mainly sunny skies with a high in the mid 50s and a west to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear for tonight with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 40s along with northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Another cold front will move through Friday cooling the area even more. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 30s, which is the average for late January. Mostly sunny skies on Friday with a light northeast breeze.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance for scattered snow showers, possibly mixed with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Scattered flurries or snow showers will be possible Saturday night. Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Sunday with scattered snow showers and the high in the lower 30s.

The unsettled, cool weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered snow showers or flurries possible both days with highs in the lower 30s.

