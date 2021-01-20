UNL Chancellor takes COVID-19 test

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Soon, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be back on campus for the spring semester.

But before that, they have to take a COVID-19 test. Those tests are saliva-based.

By the end of next week, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green said they expect to have tested over 20,000 people.

Two-rounds of saliva-based testing must be completed to maintain access to campus facilities.

On Tuesday, 10/11 NOW was there as the chancellor took his test.

“We felt it was in the best interest of our students, student body, and the community of Lincoln for us to be able to have that re-entry testing for students, faculty, and staff who will be here on campus for the spring semester,” said Chancellor Ronnie Green.

The two-rounds of the saliva-based testing must be completed to maintain access to campus facilities and the testing results are linked to a smartphone app.

