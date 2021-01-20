Nebraska lawmakers react to President Biden’s inauguration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lawmakers throughout Nebraska released statements regarding President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska’s 1st District:

“I wish President Joe Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation.”

“The President delivered a bridging inaugural address––a mix of old and new, a bow to the left, a hand to the right. Progressivism and tradition. Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks,” Fortenberry added.

“I appreciate the President’s call for unity––his challenge will be to apply that standard fairly,” Fortenberry said.

“It’s important to note that President Obama would often send Vice President Biden to Congress to negotiate. It’s my hope that President Biden sustains his respect for colleagues and desire to reconcile,” Fortenberry added.

Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd District:

“As I attended our nation’s 59th Presidential inauguration ceremony, I reflected on America’s great legacy - the peaceful transition of power, and I wish President Biden and his Administration well. While I did not vote for him, I respect the outcome of the election and pledge to seek areas of consensus for the sake of our country. We all want our nation to succeed, but I will also utilize the checks and balances our Founding Fathers built into our government and oppose policies that I believe are harmful to Nebraskans. Now more than ever, the spirit of bipartisanship and civility is needed in our country. I’m committed to leading that effort, and I ask my fellow Nebraskans and Americans to join me.”

Ready for the 59th inauguration ceremony. I pray for our country’s success and a peaceful transition of power. May God Bless America. pic.twitter.com/I43wgrM9XX — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 20, 2021

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer:

“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing-in today. I look forward to working with them in a bipartisan manner to find common ground and deliver results for families in Nebraska and across America.”

