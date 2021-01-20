Advertisement

Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office and, she was escorted by Eugene Goodman.

He’s the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

He’s taken on a new role -- acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Washington is on heightened security in the wake of the deadly riot Jan. 6 that temporarily disrupted the electoral certification.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor in intensive care
Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased

Latest News

Several people are injured and at least three are dead after a gas explosion in Madrid....
Aerials show damage left from gas explosion in Madrid
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the...
With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’