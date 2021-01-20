On the frontlines of the pandemic: COVID-19 testers brave weather to help community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Amy Lettbrown never thought she’d be providing medical care in a makeshift shelter in the middle of a mall parking lot.

“You train for mass casualties, you train for pandemics,” Lettbrown said. “You train for these things but do you ever think its going to happen? Not really.”

Lettbrown is one of 26 full time staff members working with Test Nebraska in Lincoln and Omaha. She took the job in September after being laid off from a position at UNMC because of the pandemic.

“I wanted to be part of the solution,” Lettbrown said. “I wanted to do something and put myself out there to help.”

Test Nebraska has performed more than 622,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic. That is around 32 percent of the total 1.9 million tests done in Nebraska.

Aaron Link, another tester at the Lincoln drive through has been performing COVID-19 tests since April. First he was deployed to do tests with the National Guard.

“We were in Tyvek suits, in PAPRs, completely gowned up because we didn’t know,” Link said.

Once his deployment was over he started working full time with Test Nebraska.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back,” Link said.

He said he knows how important testing is to the fight against COVID-19.

“Without testing you can’t see how reliable different methods of fighting COVID-19 are because you need feedback,” Link said. “Without testing you don’t have that.”

Test Nebraska uses PCR testing which requires a deep nasal swab. DHHS said they have no plans to move to a less invasive rapid antigen test as PCR tests are the “gold standard” as far as accuracy.

Staff knows it can be uncomfortable, but there are ways to ease the pain.

“We give patients breathing techniques and if they listen it really opens up those passages and makes it more comfortable for them and easy for us,” Lettbrown said.

Link said he tells his patients to breathe through their mouths like they’re blowing out a candle when he’s doing the test.

“You just have to show them it’s not that bad,” he said.

The staff said the winter has made their work more challenging but they know the work is too important to let the cold stop them.

“Patients are relying on us and they trust us,” Lettbrown said. “We’re there for them.”

