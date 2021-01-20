Advertisement

UNL sophomore launches live, online music festival: Citrusfest

After performing in front of an online audience, artists will have the chance to hear feedback...
After performing in front of an online audience, artists will have the chance to hear feedback from recording executives and music producers.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - UNL sophomore Sydney Peters is majoring in emerging media arts and is now taking her passion for entertainment to the next level.

She’s created a live, online music festival called Citrusfest.

The festival will showcase a dozen undiscovered artists from across the country, ranging from genres like country, pop and gospel to soul, R&B and hip-hop.

After performing in front of an online audience, these artists will have the chance to hear feedback from recording executives and music producers.

Peters says it was hard work putting Citrusfest all together, but she’s excited to see it come to life.

“I noticed that there are a lot of artists out there that are very talented but don’t really get the exposure that many other artists get. So, I thought of this idea to have a festival with those unsigned artists to get exposure in front of music executives to help advance in their career.”

More than 200 video applications were sent in by artists. Peters tells us without help from her team, including family and friends, she wouldn’t have been able to put Citrusfest together.

“You never know. One of these artists could be the next Beyoncé, and you’d be there for their first performance.”

Citrusfest will be live streamed on Tuesday, January 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. To check it out, click HERE.

