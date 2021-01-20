Vaccine registry launches for people in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for County residents launched at 8 a.m. Wednesday at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The City of Lincoln said the information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential. The site encountered so much traffic Wednesday morning that it crashed and it still down. We will post an update when it’s working again.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. But as vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated.

Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish.

LLCHD and its partners – Bryan Health, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln Surgical Center and Bluestem Health – as well as long-term care facilities have administered 14,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations continue for those in Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Starting this week, vaccine is now available for school nurses and dental providers, who are also part of Phase 1A. Home health and hospice care providers are also receiving vaccine. Hospitals have scheduled the last round of first doses for primary health care personnel this week. The majority of the long-term care facilities in Lancaster County have given first doses to residents and staff. Many people in Phase 1A are receiving their second dose of the vaccine including health care personnel and EMTs.

LLCHD selected Pinnacle Bank Arena as one of its first clinic locations. It will serve as a site for a Friday clinic that is open only to some health care providers in Phase 1A. LLCHD will continue to consider other potential sites for vaccination clinics when vaccine is more widely available. Clinics may be held at other locations in the future to help serve the needs of the community.

LLCHD recently expanded Phase 1B priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine based on updated federal recommendations. Phase 1B now includes:

People 65 years and older

People with certain underlying medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Essential workers

The department has launched a survey to physicians’ offices throughout the county, and they are assisting in identifying patients in the 65 and over age group as well as those with underlying medical conditions. The department is actively working with numerous community partners who will help support vaccination efforts for Phase 1B. The plan is to open Phase 1B as soon as vaccine supply is available. More specifics will be announced as they’re finalized.

LLCHD will make an announcement when there is enough supply to start public clinics. Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact. and confined spaces.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.