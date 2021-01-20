Advertisement

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline says it has suspended work on the pipeline in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.

Biden’s Day One plans included moving to revoke a presidential permit for the pipeline.

The 1,700-mile (2,735-kilometer) pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The company said Wednesday it will “review the decision, assess its implications, and consider its options.” But it said the project will be suspended.

