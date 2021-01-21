Advertisement

Cooler for Thursday but still nice

Cooler today but still nice for January(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means high temperatures on Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still well above average. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 40s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler today, but still above average across Nebraska(1011 Weather Team)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with the low around 20 and a light north wind. Friday will be mostly cloudy and much colder thanks to another cold front moving through the region. We may also see a few flurries on Friday with highs in the lower 30s.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix at times. Scattered snow showers possible on Saturday, possibly mixed with rain or light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with a continued chance or scattered snow showers with some light freezing rain mixed in. At this time we do not expect any significant snow or ice.

It will be colder on Monday with the chance for scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Flurries or a few light snow showers will be possible on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 20s. Another round of scattered snow showers possible on Wednesday with the high around 30.

A more unsettled weather pattern is shaping up for the weekend and into next week. Much colder as well.(1011 Weather Team)

