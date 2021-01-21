Female garage owner hopes to inspire other women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The automotive industry is typically a male-dominated field. But one local woman has a message for young girls.

She said she just recently opened the first 100% female owned auto service repair and off road customization shop here in Lincoln. It’s called The Mechanix Garage.

“I’ve grown up in the automotive industry since the time I was a little kid,” said owner, Delta Nelson.

This runs in her family, she said her grandpa was a mechanic and owned an auto parts store in Lincoln.

Now it’s her turn.

“I wanted to show girls you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Nelson.

Her garage opened in October, near 14th and Cornhusker.

According to Catalyst, a non-profit that focuses on women in the force, women make up less than 10% of automotive repair employees in the United States.

And being a female in a male-dominated field, she said there are still people that think she can’t do it.

“So I have done my best to go above and over, to prove anybody wrong,” said Nelson.

This October, she will be competing in an eight day all female road rally with her daughter.

To get there, she’s doing a build on her 1977 Jeep Chief S.

It’s called the Rebelle Rally. She tells 10/11 NOW, it’s the only all female navigation rally in the United States.

“It is strictly compass and maps.. To get from check flag A, to check flag B,” said Nelson.

Nelson said she’s looking forward to being with her daughter and other strong women in the industry.

And for those little girls who may want to follow in her footsteps, she has a message.

“Let them think that, let them tell you that you can’t do it and prove that as a female, you can do it.. and probably do it better,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.