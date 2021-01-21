Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City says 22,000 have already registered to receive vaccine
After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
While restrictions are still in place at Lincoln restaurants, like the mask mandate and social...
Restaurants, bars grateful to see COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Lincoln
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Committee hearing on Buttigieg's Transportation nomination
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’
LPS changes winter sports attendance policy
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden to sign virus measures, requires mask use to travel