Governor, environmental group reacts to halt of Keystone XL Pipeline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - In his first day of office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The pipeline would have shipped crude oil from Canada to Nebraska and has been debated for a decade.

In a statement, Governor Pete Ricketts said the failure to make the pipeline would make the U.S. more reliant on overseas energy sources.

“Keystone XL is a critical part of putting together an all-of-the-above strategy for North American energy independence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Failure to construct the pipeline would mean more dependence on overseas energy sources as well as fewer jobs and less property tax relief for Nebraskans. This is a project that would greatly benefit not just Nebraska but also our whole country, and it is our hope that TC Energy presses forward.”

Jane Kleeb, the founder of environmental group Bold Nebraska and Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said she is grateful for the action by the president.

“We are filled with joy that we have had not only President Obama but now President Biden sided with us over big oil and that our land is protected, the Ogallala Aquifer is protected, and land owners now won’t have to face imminent domain from a foreign corporation,” Kleeb said.

Those who opposed the project cited issues with the location of the pipeline on tribal land and it hampers efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources.

