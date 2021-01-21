Advertisement

Hastings mayor released from hospital

Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte smiling as he's released from the hospital January 21, 2021.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte smiling as he's released from the hospital January 21, 2021.(Corey Stutte)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was released from Mary Lanning HealthCare late Thursday morning. He had been hospitalized for about three days.

Stutte was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a fall at his home Monday night. In a Tuesday statement, Stutte said he had also suffered a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after the incident at his home.

In a statement to Local4, the mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.

The Hastings city council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan 25. If Stutte is absent, city council president Ginny Skutnik would preside over the council in accordance with city code.

READ MORE: Hastings mayor, family recover from COVID-19 diagnosis

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City says 22,000 have already registered to receive vaccine
After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
While restrictions are still in place at Lincoln restaurants, like the mask mandate and social...
Restaurants, bars grateful to see COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Lincoln
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
Nebraska lawmakers react to President Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

REAL $20: The current design $20 features subtle background colors of green and peach. The $20...
LPD warns of counterfeit cash circulating in community
NSAA votes to keep basketball state tournaments in Lincoln for 2021
Stolen vehicle recovered in I-80 pursuit, juvenile apprehended
Michael Danaher
Man arrested after fleeing from Lincoln Police last month