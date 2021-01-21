Hastings mayor released from hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was released from Mary Lanning HealthCare late Thursday morning. He had been hospitalized for about three days.

Stutte was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a fall at his home Monday night. In a Tuesday statement, Stutte said he had also suffered a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after the incident at his home.

In a statement to Local4, the mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.

The Hastings city council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan 25. If Stutte is absent, city council president Ginny Skutnik would preside over the council in accordance with city code.

