Heartland Moms need help sending care packages to deployed troops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, about 30 military moms from all across Nebraska come together to send care packages to troops serving overseas, and this year, they need a little extra help doing so.

They’re called The Heartland Moms. Four times a year, they push out 150 to 300 boxes filled with things like protein-filled snacks, drink mixes, wipes and simple games to deployed service members.

The pandemic has caused many of their fundraising opportunities to be canceled, and now, they’re hoping you’ll help them show our country’s heroes we care.

Lisa Compton is the president of The Heartland Moms of Nebraska Chapter II, and her son is a U.S. Marine. She says, “When you are doing a box packing, you’re filling a void that you have because your child isn’t at Sunday dinner. You’re child isn’t at every holiday. So, that seat is empty at your table. So, this gives us an opportunity to serve and to give back and to do something productive and busy.”

Compton tells 10/11 these deployed troops never know when the packages are coming. Many say it’s always a nice surprise and lifts their spirits.

“[They feel] blessed that they were thought of and that they didn’t expect a care package on that day. It seemed to have come at the right time when they’re a little bit lonely, a little bit homesick, feeling a need to connect with somebody from home, and here, they receive this package from a random person and blessed their day,” said Compton.

The next round of care packages are set to go out at the end of February, so the group is hoping to receive all donations by February 14, 2020.

If you’d like to ship items, you can send them to:

Heartland M*O*M’s

P.O. Box 4331

Lincoln, NE 68504

OR

Heartland M*O*M’s

664 252nd Street

Milford, NE 68405

To help pay for postage on the care packages or to send other monetary donations, click HERE for the PayPal account.

For any other information on how to get involved, reach out to Lisa Compton at 402-419-9951 or visit their Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.