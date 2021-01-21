Hildebrand returns to Lincoln, ready for 2021 spring season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tyler Hildebrand says coaching at Nebraska in 2017 was one of the best experiences of his life. He enjoyed it so much, he’s back in Lincoln as the Huskers’ associate head volleyball coach.

“There’s nothing like coaching (in the Devaney Center),” Hildebrand said. “The fans, the support, that electricity... I’ve been in every gym in the world. There’s nothing like a home match in the Devaney.”

Though no fans are allowed at Big Ten matches this spring, Hildebrand can’t wait to coach inside the Huskers’ home arena again. He’s been training Nebraska’s players since returning to campus last summer. However, the Big Ten’s postponement of the fall volleyball season has resulted in an extended wait for Hildebrand.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Hildebrand said. “Its weird to not compete for so long.”

Nebraska opens the 2021 spring season on Friday at Indiana. The Huskers are ranked 5th in the AVCA Preseason Poll and picked to finish third in the Big Ten Conference.

“Its going to be an exciting brand of volleyball,” Hildebrand said. “Super disciplined, very intense, and play together.” Nebraska returns each starter from a 28-win team in 2019.

Despite spending the past two years at the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team Program, Hildebrand is familiar with Nebraska’s current roster. He was in frequent communication with John Cook while serving as a consultant. Hildebrand says he would watch film, analyze strategies, and offer suggestions to Cook. In addition, Hildebrand helped recruit several of Nebraska’s current players during his previous stint with the Huskers.

“The familiarity helps,” Hildebrand said. “Some of the concepts we were working on (in 2017), we’re continuing now. Its been an easy transition.”

In 2017, Hildebrand helped Nebraska win an NCAA Championship. When asked if his return will result in another title, Hildebrand laughed.

“We’re just grateful for the opportunity to train,” Hildebrand said. “Practices have been more fun. I legitimately think its because people are happy to be playing volleyball.”

