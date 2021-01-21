Huskers set for long-awaited season opener

For the first time in 13 months, the Nebraska volleyball team will return to the court when they travel to Bloomington, Indiana this weekend for a pair of matches against the Hoosiers. The fifth-ranked Huskers will serve it up at Wilkinson Hall at 5 p.m. CT on both Friday and Saturday.

This weekend’s matches will not be televised. However, they will be streamed on BTNPlus.com (subscription necessary). Husker Sports Network will broadcast all the Husker action on HSN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 27th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Series History• Nebraska is 17-1 all-time against Indiana and has won 17 straight matches in the series since dropping a 2-0 decision in 1978. The Huskers beat the Hoosiers 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14) in Bloomington last year on Oct. 25. Lauren Stivrins had 17 kills on .394 hitting in the match.

Coaches• John Cook: 21st year at Nebraska (588-81); 28th year overall (749-154)• Steve Aird: 3rd year at Indiana (30-34); 7th year overall (85-108)

About the Huskers• Nebraska returns every starter from last year’s 28-5 squad that reached the NCAA Regional Final against eventual national runner-up Wisconsin. • Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun were AVCA All-Americans and All-Big Ten First-Team selections in 2019. Junior setter Nicklin Hames was also an All-Big Ten First-Team choice in 2019. Stivrins and Hames will return to captain the Huskers for a second straight season. • Senior opposite hitter Jazz Sweet, senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger and junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach also provide veteran experience for the Huskers. Sweet was a member of the Madison Regional All-Tournament Team last year after 12 kills and a .345 hitting percentage against Hawaii in the NCAA regional semifinal.• Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 and, along with sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles, was a member of the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.• The Huskers added four newcomers during the offseason, including junior Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey. The middle blocker ranked ninth nationally with a .408 hitting percentage during the 2019 season. She joins three freshmen who are new to the program: middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Anni Evans and defensive specialist Keonilei Akana. • Sophomore setter Nicole Drewnick has opted out of the 2020-21 season. The Dallas, Texas native played in 29 matches as a freshman, primarily as a serving sub.

Scouting Indiana• The Hoosiers went 14-19 overall last year and 3-17 in the Big Ten to finish 13th. Indiana was picked 11th in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll released on Wednesday. • Indiana graduated seven seniors from its 2019 team and has eight freshmen on this year’s squad. Third-year coach Steve Aird will rely on junior outside hitter Breana Edwards, who averaged a team-best 3.47 kills per set in 2019.

