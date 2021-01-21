Advertisement

Huskers target May 1st for Spring Game

Husker players warm up on Tom Osborne Field before the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game on...
Husker players warm up on Tom Osborne Field before the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers are targeting May 1st as its date for this year’s Spring Game. The game will be held later than usual due to a delayed start for the spring season, according to Frost. The head coach, in a radio interview on the Husker Sports Network, says players have returned to campus following a 4-week break. Nebraska’s spring semester begins next week.

The Red vs. White scrimmage was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Huskers held a virtual game featuring the program’s all-time greatest players.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor in intensive care
Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased

Latest News

A Mild Thursday...
Chillier Weather To Start Coming Into View...
While restrictions are still in place at Lincoln restaurants, like the mask mandate and social...
Restaurants, bars grateful to see COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Lincoln
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
FULL TEXT: President Biden’s inaugural address
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
Nebraska lawmakers react to President Biden’s inauguration