Huskers target May 1st for Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers are targeting May 1st as its date for this year’s Spring Game. The game will be held later than usual due to a delayed start for the spring season, according to Frost. The head coach, in a radio interview on the Husker Sports Network, says players have returned to campus following a 4-week break. Nebraska’s spring semester begins next week.

The Red vs. White scrimmage was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Huskers held a virtual game featuring the program’s all-time greatest players.

