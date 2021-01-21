’It was very quiet’: State lawmakers describe the scene on Inauguration Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- After rumored threats at the Nebraska State Capitol the week President Joe Biden is sworn into office, extra security was brought in to protect lawmakers. According to some lawmakers, it was peaceful on Inauguration Day and was business as usual.

‘It was very quiet. I was a little surprised with all of the hype I guess we were expecting, but it was a little quiet,” Lincoln State Senator Suzanne Geist said.

State lawmakers were able to continue Day 10 of this session with extra Nebraska State Patrol troopers, capitol security, and private security in the Capitol hallways.

Lincoln state senator Adam Morfeld said, “I think the events at the u.s. capitol definitely emphasized the need to have heightened awareness and heightened security at the capitol.”

According to lawmakers, there was no threat to the public and nothing that left any of the state legislators 10/11 NOW spoke with fearful Wednesday.

District 41 state senator Tom Briese said, “Nebraskans understand the rule of law. They understand that violence will not be tolerated. peaceably assembly is protected, welcomed, and warranted.”

Some lawmakers expect hallways to have more security in the future especially on days where there are controversial bills up for public hearing.

“ I don’t think it’s going to be business as usual moving forward,” Sen. Morfeld said. “I think we’re always going to have a heightened awareness that there could be potential threats out there. Particularly domestic threats and I think that’s a reality we have to live with.”

According to Sen. Geist, she expects more security some days, but likely not as much as Wednesday.

“I would guess not to the degree we had today,” Sen. Geist said. “But, I think the security at the Capitol, whenever we’re in session, is heightened anyway so I’ve always been impressed with our state patrol.”

Three Trump supporters walked outside the State Capitol building Wednesday, but they stayed outside and remained peaceful.

