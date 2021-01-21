Advertisement

Justice: Technology helped Nebraska courts face pandemic

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s chief Supreme Court justice says the courts faced a big challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic but continue to serve the public with the use of technology.

Justice Michael Heavican says the pandemic has forced courts to turn to livestreaming and video chatting services to keep proceedings accessible.

Heavican says the court’s online payment systems allowed residents to pay traffic tickets and court fines without leaving their homes, and the judiciary also offers an online education system to help judges, lawyers, guardians and others meet continuous education requirements. In Dawson County, one judge is broadcasting court proceedings on YouTube.

