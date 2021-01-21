LPD warns of counterfeit cash circulating in community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are warning the community about counterfeit cash that’s circulating.

On Tuesday, investigators with LPD took three reports of counterfeit bills being passed in a relatively close area.

Employees at Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets said they received three counterfeit $20 bills over the weekend.

Employees at Taco Bell near 45th and O Streets reported taking a $20 bill that turned out to be counterfeit from someone in the drive thru.

Casey’s General Store on 48th and Fremont Streets reported receiving a counterfeit $5 bill on Tuesday.

LPD said investigators are requesting surveillance video from the businesses for further review.

For more on identifying the security features on U.S. currency, you can click here.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

