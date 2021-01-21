LPS changes winter sports attendance policy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced changes to its winter sports attendance policy on Thursday after City of Lincoln officials lowered the COVID-19 risk dial earlier this week.

According to LPS, starting on Monday, “the number of fans for each competition is still limited by venue capacity, but can now include a maximum of four individuals per participant and is expanded to include immediate family and grandparents.”

The number of allowed spectators are broken down by sport below:

Basketball = 4



Wrestling duals/triangulars = 4



Wrestling tournaments four or more teams = 0 - 2 (event specific)



Swimming meet - virtual or a dual = 1



Swimming meets with more than 2 teams = 0



Diving only competitions = 2

According to LPS, some policies have not changed, including:

Only the designated home team Cheer and Dance teams will perform at home basketball competitions. In most cases, four family spectators per participant will be allowed to attend.



Spectators may sit in their family groups of four, but individuals and family groups must maintain at least six feet of physical distance between other individuals and family groups.



There will NOT be a student section for students to congregate and sit together.



Multi-layer face coverings must be worn fully covering the mouth and nose by any spectator over the age of two-years-old at all times. Anyone not following the face-covering requirement while inside LPS buildings will be asked to leave.



Concessions will not be sold, and no outside food or drink will be allowed in LPS buildings.



