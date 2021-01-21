Advertisement

LPS changes winter sports attendance policy

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced changes to its winter sports attendance policy on Thursday after City of Lincoln officials lowered the COVID-19 risk dial earlier this week.

According to LPS, starting on Monday, “the number of fans for each competition is still limited by venue capacity, but can now include a maximum of four individuals per participant and is expanded to include immediate family and grandparents.”

The number of allowed spectators are broken down by sport below:

  • Basketball = 4
  • Wrestling duals/triangulars = 4
  • Wrestling tournaments four or more teams = 0 - 2 (event specific)
  • Swimming meet - virtual or a dual = 1
  • Swimming meets with more than 2 teams = 0
  • Diving only competitions = 2

According to LPS, some policies have not changed, including:

  • Only the designated home team Cheer and Dance teams will perform at home basketball competitions. In most cases, four family spectators per participant will be allowed to attend.
  • Spectators may sit in their family groups of four, but individuals and family groups must maintain at least six feet of physical distance between other individuals and family groups.
  • There will NOT be a student section for students to congregate and sit together.
  • Multi-layer face coverings must be worn fully covering the mouth and nose by any spectator over the age of two-years-old at all times. Anyone not following the face-covering requirement while inside LPS buildings will be asked to leave.
  • Concessions will not be sold, and no outside food or drink will be allowed in LPS buildings.

