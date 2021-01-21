Man arrested after fleeing from Lincoln Police last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who got away from officers trying to serve a warrant last month.

On Dec. 20 around 8 p.m., an off duty police officer was shopping at the At Home store, on 27th and Pine Lake, when he saw a man that he knew had active warrants.

LPD said the off-duty officer called dispatch and uniformed officers were sent to the store. According to police, when the officers arrived, they saw the off-duty officer talking with 32-year-old Michael Danaher, who was in the driver’s seat of a blue 2003 Chevy S10 pickup.

LPD said as uniformed officers approached, Danaher started the truck and officers identified themselves, telling him to stop. According to police, Danaher then backed out and took off.

On Tuesday night, LPD said an officer made contact with a silver 2000 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of McDonalds at Capitol Parkway and K Street, after a passenger was acting suspicious and was believed to have a warrant.

LPD said the officer spoke with the passenger, identified as Danaher, as he was trying to walk away.

Officers said because of Danaher’s suspicious behavior, along with the driver’s behavior, K9 officer Diesel and his handler were called to the scene.

LPD said K9 Diesel indicated that there were narcotics in the car. While searching the car, LPD said officers found a backpack with ID saying it belonged to Danaher.

Officers said they also found several glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, a scale, plastic bags and other paraphernalia inside the backpack.

Danaher was arrested for two warrants: Attempt of a class IV felony and leaving the scene of an accident, and is facing fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance charges.

