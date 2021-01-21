Nebraska lawmakers preserve secret committee chair votes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have rejected an new effort to require a public vote when they choose legislative leaders, despite a push from some conservative senators for transparency.

Lawmakers voted 30-19 against the motion to change the Legislature’s internal rules. Committee chairs and the speaker of the Legislature are elected through a secret ballot.

Supporters of the 50-year-old system say it minimizes the influence of partisanship in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, allowing lawmakers to elect the person they consider most-qualified for the job without pressure to vote for a member of their own party.

Critics counter that the system encourages backroom deals and vote-trading from senators who are trying to win a chairmanship.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.