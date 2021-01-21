Advertisement

NSAA votes to keep basketball state tournaments in Lincoln for 2021

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments will stay in Lincoln in 2021, after a vote on Thursday that moved the tournaments to a 5-day format.

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 on Thursday morning to keep the 2021 NSAA Girls & Boys State Basketball Championships in Lincoln.

The vote also adopted a new 5-day format to spread out the number of games played at a given location to help with COVID-19 precautions.

The games will also only be played this year at Lincoln Public School sites and Pinnacle Bank Arena, not the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The NSAA said more information will be released in the coming weeks.

