Parkview Christian ready to make a run at making history

The Patriots feature one of the best teams in Class D2 and have never won the state tournament
The Parkview Christian boys basketball team practices at its gym.
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After winning the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice, the Parkview Christian boys’ basketball team is no longer a secret to how good it is. With a 12-1 record, the Patriots feature a roster of newcomers to the program and those newcomers, are ready to make history.

“It’s something that’s never been done before, so I just want to make history and just show everyone what we have and what we can prove,” said Mark Lual, a transfer from Lincoln High.

Junior Jaheim Curry, a transfer from Lincoln Northeast, is in his second year with the Patriots and knows the sky’s the limit for this team.

“A lot of teams don’t play with our speed so we have an advantage. If we take that stuff to the state tournament, we can really do some damage,” said Curry.

Parkview Christian head coach Nate Godwin likes his team’s talent and the way it is starting to come together.

“With the talent we have, we should make a run at State and with the talent we have I feel like we have the top players in D2,” added Godwin.

Parkview Christian finished third last season and has never won the state title.

