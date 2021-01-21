Proposal would give Nebraska health officials more power

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Local health officials across Nebraska could gain more authority to impose restrictions related to the coronavirus under a bill in the legislature.

The bill would allow local public health departments across the state to impose restrictions related to the virus or other infectious diseases, without seeking state approval.

Under the current rules, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration prevented local health officials from requiring people to wear masks when COVID-19 started spreading widely across the state last year.

Later, many cities across the state took action to require masks once it became clear they had the legal authority to do so.

