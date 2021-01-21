Advertisement

Stolen vehicle recovered in I-80 pursuit, juvenile apprehended

(justin thompson)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado juvenile and recovered a stolen vehicle following a pursuit in western Nebraska Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. CT Wednesday, a trooper located a Toyota Avalon, which had previously been reported stolen in Iowa, as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near North Platte, at mile marker 170. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle reached mile marker 158, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median of I-80 near mile marker 155. The driver was immediately taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, an 18-year-old boy from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour during the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City says 22,000 have already registered to receive vaccine
After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
While restrictions are still in place at Lincoln restaurants, like the mask mandate and social...
Restaurants, bars grateful to see COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Lincoln
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

NSAA votes to keep basketball state tournaments in Lincoln for 2021
Michael Danaher
Man arrested after fleeing from Lincoln Police last month
LPS changes winter sports attendance policy
Heartland Moms need help sending care packages to deployed troops