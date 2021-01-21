Walk-on Brown makes impact early in career

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a walk-on freshman, Whitney Brown admits she wasn’t sure how much playing time she’d get during the 2020-21 season. But with a limited number of players available, the Huskers have turned to Brown to play a key role just one semester into her college career.

“Its been super fun,” Brown said. “ I was very excited for the season to start. Now that its happening, I definitely don’t want it to end.”

Brown has helped the short-handed Huskers to a 7-5 record, which includes three wins against ranked opponents. Nebraska received votes for the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week.

“Some of us weren’t expecting to play in certain positions,” Brown said. “The whole team has really come together to get the wins that we have gotten.”

At the midway point of the season, Brown is averaging more than 17 points per game. In the Huskers’ recent win over 15th-ranked Ohio State, the Grand Island native scored a career-high 14 points while making 4-of-8 three-point attempts. Brown says teammate Sam Haiby tells her to always be “shot ready” while on the court.

Brown ranks second on the team in 3-point shooting. She’s making 37 percent of her shots from beyond the arc.

Brown jokes that her high school career is a not-too-distant memory. Less than a year ago, she earned All-State honors while helping Northwest to the NSAA State Tournament. In 2019, the sharp-shooting guard guided the Vikings to the Class B state championship.

