Weekend Weather To Turn Colder And Wetter...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our stretch of mild-for-January weather is about to take a sharp turn with chillier temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation...including the possibility of accumulating snow...taking center stage as we head into the upcoming weekend and beyond...

A more active weather pattern is expected to dominate our local forecasts over the next week or so...and perhaps even longer. Several precipitation chances are likely to move through the region as disturbances track across the Central Plains over this period. Colder temperatures will also be in place...so not only could we see a couple of rounds of accumulating snow over the next seven days...some “icy” precipitation will be possible at times as well with readings reaching the low-to-mid 30s for daytime highs. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information as we end the work week and head into the upcoming weekend.

Your Lincoln Forecast:

THURSDAY NIGHT - Partly-to-mostly cloudy. North winds of 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper teen-to-lower 20s.

FRIDAY - Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries or light snow showers. Colder...with highs in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. North-northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds becoming southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY - Mainly Cloudy...breezy...and chilly with a 60% chance for snow...may mix at times with freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. Southeast winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

