Cyberfort invites Nebraska kids to dive into Gorman’s inauguration poem

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A free, online program called Cyberfort, created by educators from the Stand In for Nebraska Facebook page has been helping kids safely socialize and interact throughout the pandemic.

After watching Amanda Gorman perform her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Inauguration, Cyberfort leaders knew they wanted to hear kids’ perspectives and their take away from it.

That’s why on Saturday, January 23, 2020, kids ages 5-12 are being invited to explore Gorman’s poem, giving them the opportunity to creatively express themselves.

“How do we pull in what’s going on in a way that young people can process it? They process very differently than adults. They often will open up when they’re involved in movement, when they’re doing other things,” said Sarah Thomas with Stand In for Nebraska’s Cyberfort.

Cyberfort organizers believe it’s important adults take a step back and see how current events like Gorman’s performance is impacting or in this case, inspiring younger generations.

“What are kids paying attention to and how might that be pulled in naturally in a way that will become an enlivened way to study, in this case, language arts and to develop as writers in an authentic way?” Thomas told 10/11.

Cyberfort is asking parents to sit down with their kids before Saturday’s session to read and discuss Gorman’s poem together. Children are also being invited to write their own, modern poems.

If you’d like to get your child involved, the Cyberfort session is happening online at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2020.

