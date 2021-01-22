Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, colder with flurries possible. Snow possible Saturday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means much colder temperatures for Friday. Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered flurries possible and a slight chance for a light snow shower. Highs in the lower 30s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few evening flurries possible. Lows around 20 and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

It will be cloudy on Saturday with a good chance for snow, possibly mixed with rain or light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s and southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. It is possible that we could see an inch or so of snow by Saturday evening. Light Freezing rain possible Saturday night. Some light ice accumulation is possible so, roads could be a bit slick Saturday night and Sunday morning. Still a small chance for a lingering flurry Sunday morning and then mostly cloudy. Another chance for some snow late Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Another round of accumulating snow will be possible on Monday and it will be cold with the high in the upper 20s. Small chance for some lingering snow on Tuesday and continued cold. Highs only in the mid 20s Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers will once again be possible on Wednesday with the high around 30. Thursday looks dry with the highs in the mid 30s.

