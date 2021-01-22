Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has released Friday Fast Facts, a list of events happening around the Lincoln area this weekend.

Lux Center for the Arts: Common Threads

“Common Threads” exhibition features Midwest artists who use fibers conceptually and technically. Works within the show focus on ideas such as place, body, society and psychology. “Common Threads” will be on display throughout the month of January.

Tues-Fri 12-6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Free

MLK/FBI

MLK/FBI is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, utilizing a trove of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and unsealed by the National Archives, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists, and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. Featuring interviews with key cultural figures including former FBI Director James Comey and directed by Emmy® Award-winner and Oscar®-nominee Sam Pollard, MLK/FBI tells this astonishing and tragic story with searing relevance to our current moment.

Showings through January 28; Tickets around $10

Yumi Kurosawa - Koto Concert

An award-winning koto star from a young age, Yumi Kurosawa is one of today’s most exciting soloists on Japan’s national instrument (a stringed instrument with a movable bridge). Her solo repertoire includes classical Japanese compositions, as well as her own innovative and enchanting original works. This is a virtual event, hosted by First Presbyterian Church.

January 22-29 7:00 pm; Free

Right Up Your Alley

Don’t miss this Downtown Lincoln Neighborhood shopping event! Get to know your downtown neighborhood by stopping by any of the participating shops for a bingo card. For each bingo you receive, you will be entered to win a Downtown Lincoln gift card! Visit their Facebook event page for a full list of participating businesses.

Various hours Fri.-Sun.; Items for purchase

Pound & Pour at the Brewery

Join Backswing Brewing Co. at their brewery for POUND & Pour. POUND is a full-body workout that combines cardio and strength training to the beats of some awesome music. This is open to all fitness levels and can be modified to fit you. Once the class is over, you can have your favorite Backswing beverage. Don’t forget to bring an exercise mat or a beach towel and water.

Sunday 1-2 p.m.; $12

