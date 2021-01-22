LPD: Cash stolen during overnight burglary at Godfather’s Pizza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a burglary at a Lincoln restaurant.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to an alarm at Godfather’s Pizza, off 33rd and O Streets.

LPD said when responding officers got to the restaurant, they found the front door open with the lock damaged.

Officers said a manager arrived and verified that cash was stolen from the restaurant.

LPD officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting surveillance video from the area.

Investigators estimate the total damage around $600 and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.