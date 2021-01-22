Advertisement

LPS: Seniors can return to full in-person learning next month

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday that it’s inviting all seniors back into high schools starting Feb. 1.

LPS said even with all seniors in the building, schools will only be about 60 percent capacity.

Currently, high school students follow a 3/2 rotation schedule - three days in the classroom and two days virtual instruction.

LPS has always maintained that the “best place for students to learn is in our classrooms.” They continue to evaluate the community conditions with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

This week, Lincoln moved down to the lower Orange (High Risk) category after spending 10 weeks in the Red (Severe Risk) category for coronavirus spread.

