LPS teachers share historic moments of President Biden’s inauguration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, LPS history teachers are sharing this experience with their students.

Irving Middle School used inauguration speeches from years past, including Abraham Lincoln’s second speech and FDR’s speech, and used it as a comparison tool with President Biden’s speech.

Irving 8th grader Nina Brozovic said, “I think it’s very important for everyone to be aware of what’s happening in our country.”

Teachers at Irving said it’s important to explain to students this historic event and doing so in the classroom offers a safe environment.

“To see kind of the history of what they’re witnessing, Seeing the history from yesterday and today is a lot of the same things we’ve seen for the last 100 years,” said Dusty Bayne, Irving history teacher.

Lincoln Public Schools said explaining these historical events in social studies shows students how democracy has evolved in the United States.

LPS social studies specialist Jaci Kellison said, “I think what social studies teachers are great at doing is putting things into historical context so for teachers to show students how our democracy has changed over time as far as the representation that it has.”

Bayne told his students most times the president has a theme for his speech. One of his classes said President Biden’s theme was unity.

