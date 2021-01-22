Advertisement

Rapid antigen and antibody testing popping up around Lincoln

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the 11 months since the pandemic started COVID-19 testing is becoming even more accessible and it’s a concept the Lincoln market has fully embraced.

Rapid COVID Testing Centers of Nebraska’s first location in Lincoln opened about a week ago.

It offers both rapid antigen and antibody testing ina drive-up format.

“Number one rapid testing is rapid and that’s important to people,” said Doug Fielder a pulmonologist. “Number two is because it’s more widely available and lastly it’s a very good test for somebody who is already symptomatic.”

While the names sound similar these tests offer two different purposes.

The antigen test is an accelerated COVID-19 test.

“This looks for a little protein on the outside of the COVID-19 virus,” said Fielder. “Because of that the testing can be done quickly and it is back within sometimes 15 minutes or so.”

The antibody test is a simple blood test for those who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19.

Hy-Vee is also offering both antigen and antibody testing in Lincoln.

The antigen is only at the North 84th Street location. The antibody test is available at all five Lincoln locations.

“It’s to make people aware of whether they had it or not,” said Cristina Garman the Director of Public Relations. “Help educate them on should I alert some people if I may have had it in the past.”

Both entities require appointments for both types of testing.

Hy-Vees antibody tests are $25 and the antigen tests vary depending on the location.

Rapid COVID Testing Centers of Nebraska tests are anywhere from $80 to $90.

