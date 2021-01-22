Teen arrested after LPD finds stolen gun and drugs in backpack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers arrested a teenager after finding a stolen gun and drugs in his backpack.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, officers saw a silver Dodge Durango with plates that showed that they were registered to a Ford SUV in the area of 44th and O Streets.

LPD said the Durango pulled into a gas station and officers made contact with the four people inside the car.

LPD said officers searched an 18-year-old boy’s backpack; inside they found 13 THC rocks, a scale, and a bag of ammunition. Under the 18-year-old’s seat, officers said they found a loaded Ruger .380 handgun. Police said the teen also had $325 in his wallet.

LPD said officers learned that the handgun was reported stolen from Falls City.

The 18-year-old boy was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, possession of money while violating a drug law charges, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation charges, and possession of a stolen firearm.

