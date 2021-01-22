Advertisement

Teen arrested after LPD finds stolen gun and drugs in backpack

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers arrested a teenager after finding a stolen gun and drugs in his backpack.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, officers saw a silver Dodge Durango with plates that showed that they were registered to a Ford SUV in the area of 44th and O Streets.

LPD said the Durango pulled into a gas station and officers made contact with the four people inside the car.

LPD said officers searched an 18-year-old boy’s backpack; inside they found 13 THC rocks, a scale, and a bag of ammunition. Under the 18-year-old’s seat, officers said they found a loaded Ruger .380 handgun. Police said the teen also had $325 in his wallet.

LPD said officers learned that the handgun was reported stolen from Falls City.

The 18-year-old boy was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, possession of money while violating a drug law charges, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation charges, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

REAL $20: The current design $20 features subtle background colors of green and peach. The $20...
LPD warns of counterfeit cash circulating in community
LPS changes winter sports attendance policy
Michael Danaher
Man arrested after fleeing from Lincoln Police last month
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
She said she just recently opened the first 100% female owned auto service repair and off road...
Female garage owner hopes to inspire other women

Latest News

LPD: Cash stolen during overnight burglary at Godfather’s Pizza
More than 300 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were in Washington D.C., supporting...
Nebraska lawmakers respond to reports of National Guard sleeping in parking garage
LPS: Seniors can return to full in-person learning next month
Vaccinate Nebraska: “Prioritize 65 and older during Phase 1B”