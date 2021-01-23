Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

10th St. & Van Dorn St.
10th St. & Van Dorn St.(LTU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Twenty material spreaders are treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet with brine. Winter Operations plow teams are on standby.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. An additional one-inch of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Weather conditions: Light snow and possible ice buildup.

Street conditions: Winter driving conditions are in effect. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and reduced visibility.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. To see where LTU snow trucks have been, go to lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
Bayley Bischof
Snowstorm coverage on 10/11 NOW at Noon
Bill Schammert
Update on Lincoln street conditions from Bill Schammert
Areas of heavy snow will continue into Monday afternoon.
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Waverly 8 a.m.
As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska