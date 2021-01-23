City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Twenty material spreaders are treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet with brine. Winter Operations plow teams are on standby.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. An additional one-inch of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Weather conditions: Light snow and possible ice buildup.

Street conditions: Winter driving conditions are in effect. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and reduced visibility.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. To see where LTU snow trucks have been, go to lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting.

