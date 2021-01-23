Advertisement

FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’

A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S....
A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint.

Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. They also say he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal Ocasio-Cortez.

In another tweet, Miller posted: “They are right next time we bring the guns,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Miller also threatened a U.S. Capitol police officer during an exchange on Instagram, writing that he planned to “hug his neck with a nice rope,” the affidavit states.

After posting a photo on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, Miller responded to a comment on the picture with: “just want to incriminate myself a little lol,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday posted Miller’s charging documents on Twitter and then tweeted: “On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.”

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, said in an email to The Associated Press that Miller regrets the actions he took “in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”

“His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future,” Broden said. “He looks forward to putting all of this behind him.”

Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

“We are hopeful that, given his family support and regret for his actions, he will be released so that he can resolve the charges against him in a timely fashion,” Broden said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa