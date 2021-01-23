TSCI inmate death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional services, 61-year-old David Harrison (#36146) died the evening of Jan. 22, 2021 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. His sentence started Feb. 1, 1985. Harrison was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Douglas County.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

