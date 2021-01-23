Advertisement

Westbound Interstate 80 closed due to crash

(ap newsroom)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol reported on Saturday that troopers currently have Westbound Interstate 80 closed at mile marker 439 (Highway 370), due to a crash.

According to NSP, eastbound lanes not affected at this time. Officials request drivers to take Highway 6/31 as an alternate route.

