Westbound Interstate 80 closed due to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol reported on Saturday that troopers currently have Westbound Interstate 80 closed at mile marker 439 (Highway 370), due to a crash.

According to NSP, eastbound lanes not affected at this time. Officials request drivers to take Highway 6/31 as an alternate route.

