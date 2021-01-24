5 Nebraska sweeps Indiana for weekend win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team swept its second straight match at Indiana, claiming a 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 win at Wilkinson Hall on Saturday night.

Lexi Sun had 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Huskers (2-0), who opened a season with back-to-back sweeps for the first time since 2015. Madi Kubik had eight kills and seven digs, and Riley Zuhn had eight kills and three blocks while hitting .316.

Lauren Stivrins turned in an efficient performance with seven kills on .429 hitting to go with six blocks. She tied teammate Callie Schwarzenbach for the team high in blocks, as Schwarzenbach produced six blocks with four kills.

Nicklin Hames had 31 assists and eight digs as Nebraska hit .228 for the match. The Big Red turned in a stellar defensive effort, holding Indiana to .048 hitting, thanks in part to 12 blocks and 43 digs. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-high 12 digs and added three set assists. The Huskers served four aces to two for Indiana. Both teams had seven service errors. Indiana (0-2) got 12 kills from Breana Edwards and nine from Tommi Stockham.

