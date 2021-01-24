City of Ralston declares Snow Emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In anticipation of the coming snowstorm, the City of Ralston is declaring a city-wide snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 24 through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Those people living along emergency snow routes as well as non-emergency route streets will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with snow routes.

The public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean all routes safely.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.