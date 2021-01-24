Advertisement

Mayfield wins for Northwestern, Huskers take down Wildcats

#7 Nebraska beat Northwestern and Maryland at home on Saturday
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - #7 Nebraska took care of business at home on Saturday defeating Northwestern and Maryland at the Devaney Center. But maybe no one celebrated a victory more than Wildcat freshman Maxx Mayfield. The three-time state champion in Nebraska and graduate of Lincoln East high school won in overtime in his hometown.

The Huskers beat Northwestern 26-10 and then followed that up with a 38-0 win over Maryland.

