Mayfield wins for Northwestern, Huskers take down Wildcats
#7 Nebraska beat Northwestern and Maryland at home on Saturday
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - #7 Nebraska took care of business at home on Saturday defeating Northwestern and Maryland at the Devaney Center. But maybe no one celebrated a victory more than Wildcat freshman Maxx Mayfield. The three-time state champion in Nebraska and graduate of Lincoln East high school won in overtime in his hometown.
The Huskers beat Northwestern 26-10 and then followed that up with a 38-0 win over Maryland.
