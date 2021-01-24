Advertisement

New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe.

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield talks to the media in Wellington, New Zealand.(AP Photo/Nick Perry, File)

Like other returning travelers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before being returning home on Jan. 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive.

He said health officials will conduct genome testing but are working under the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus.

He said they are investigating to see whether its possible she caught the disease from another returning traveler who was staying in the same quarantine facility.

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus, at least for now. Bloomfield said officials are ramping up contact tracing and testing efforts and hope to have more information about the case in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa