Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nobody is injured after a train hit a car stuck on the railroad tracks on Folsom Street.

The Lincoln Police Department reported the driver was headed southbound on Folsom Street and tried to stop the car before getting hit by the gate arm.

LPD said the driver slid on to the railroad tracks, then tried to reverse, but was not able to.

The train collided with the car causing damage to the front right side of the vehicle, and the driver was still in the vehicle when the train hit the car, according to LPD.

LPD said the driver is getting a ticket.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

