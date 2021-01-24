Advertisement

Trump’s virus adviser says some saw it as ‘hoax’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president “parallel” streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump “presenting graphs that I never made” and that “someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

She added that in the White House, “There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax.”

Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet, heavy snow is expected across a wide area through the day on Monday, with many areas in...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Big Winter Storm To Impact The Region...
A major winter storm is set to unfold across southeastern Nebraska Sunday night and into the...
Powerful winter storm to impact the area into the day on Monday...
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
LTU snow removal plan
Lincoln declares snow emergency, parking ban
Nobody injured after train collides with car
Nobody injured after train hits car on tracks

Latest News

14th and Superior Streets at 12:40 p.m. January 25, 2021.
City sends 100+ snow plows out to clear Lincoln streets
In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa